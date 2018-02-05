India replace South Africa as top-ranked ODI side

India temporarily moved into top spot of ICC ODI rankings after the comprehensive win over South Africa at Centurion on Sunday. Both India and South Africa had 120 points before the start of the series but Virat Kohli-captained side were ahead on decimal points. That lead became even stronger after the win in Centurion by nine wickets.

Credits: indianexpress.com