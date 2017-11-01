Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
India vs New Zealand: Hosts Canter To 53-Run Win In Ashish Nehra’s Farewell Match

India on Wednesday gave a fitting farewell gift to Ashish Nehra by outclassing New Zealand by 53 runs in the first Twenty20 match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The hosts also recorded their first ever T20 win against Kiwis in six outings. Riding on Shikhar Dhawan (80)  and Rohit Sharma’s (80) blazing innings and Virat Kohli’s late flourish, India made 202/3 in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth total, New Zealand  could only manage to score 149 for eight. 

When India batted, both Dhawan and Sharma were dismissed after scoring 80 runs, before skipper Virat Kolhi (26 not out off 11 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (7 not out) guided India past 200 with their power hitting.

Credit: ndtv.com

