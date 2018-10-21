India vs Pakistan: Manpreet Singh’s splendid solo goal inspires India’s win

Captain Manpreet Singh covered a little more than 50 yards and beat seven Pakistani players to score a breathtaking solo goal that triggered India’s comeback in the round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat on Saturday.

Muhammad Irfan Junior had given Pakistan a surprise lead in the first minute and it stayed like that at the end of the first quarter. India created scoring opportunities in the second period but weren’t able to restore parity until Manpreet took the matter in his own hands.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com