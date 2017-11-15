India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Preview: India Would Be Keen To Keep Purple Streak Alive

India have been in sensational form over the past year or so and captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri would be very keen to ensure that the purple streak continues against Sri Lanka as the two sides step up their preparations for the 1st Test, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Thursday. While Sri Lanka may not be the stiffest of opponents, especially at home, India would like to iron out as many glitches as possible before they embark on their first real test in a long time – a tour of South Africa in the beginning of next year.

Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series.

Click here to read more

Credit: ndtv.com