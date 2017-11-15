IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Preview: India Would Be Keen To Keep Purple Streak Alive

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

virat-kohli-pujara-afp_806x605_71509100921

India have been in sensational form over the past year or so and captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri would be very keen to ensure that the purple streak continues against Sri Lanka as the two sides step up their preparations for the 1st Test, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Thursday. While Sri Lanka may not be the stiffest of opponents, especially at home, India would like to iron out as many glitches as possible before they embark on their first real test in a long time – a tour of South Africa in the beginning of next year.

Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series.

Click here to read more

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *