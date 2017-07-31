India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits

Team India is on cloud nine and basking in the glory of their resounding win in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle. Skipper Virat Kohli and others shared some of the pictures of them “chilling” out by the poolside on Sunday and in no time comments and likes came flooding in on their social media posts. Opener KL Rahul, who was not part of the playing XI in the first Test due to fever, shared a picture with Kohli and wrote,”When skipper says #selfie you pout. #chillday by the beach #galle @imVkohli.”

Credit: ndtv.com