India will go out of its way to save Jadhav from death row: Swaraj

Added by Indo American News on April 12, 2017.
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday assured lawmakers that New Delhi would go “out of its way” to save sentenced spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from death row in Pakistan, according to Indian media reports.

Calling Jadhav “a son of India”, Swaraj issued a warning to Pakistan saying, “I would caution the Pakistani government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.”

Credit: www.dawn.com

