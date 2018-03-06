India will remain fastest growing economy: Arun Jaitley

JAMMU: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday exhorted confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades.

“The way the situation in the world is changing there is a great opportunity that has come in the way of India. The world keep facing its challenges and (in) the last few years India has started leaving its footprints behind. And when India is leaving its footprints behind, becoming one of the faster economies in the world, it obviously means that the opportunity for India and Indians is going to increase,” Jaitley said while addressing the 17th convocation of University of Jammu.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com