Indian Americans Honor Kansas Hero Ian Grillot with $100,000 to Buy a House

HOUSTON: A shooting incident in Olathe, Kansas on February 22, 2017 that is now being investigated as a hate crime, left one person of Indian origin dead and two others injured. While this act of senseless violence has been condemned far and wide, there was also the heroic act of valor of Ian Grillot, 24, a young man from Kansas. Ian showed true sense of the American spirit by standing up to the adversity.

“It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero — a person who risks his life for another, and takes a bullet for a complete stranger. Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness,” said Jiten Agarwal, a prominent Houstonian and Chair of India House Houston’s annual gala. India House is a community center built by Americans of Indian origin in the Greater Houston area to serve all who need help.

On behalf of the Indian-American community in Houston, India House recognized this selfless act beyond the call of duty and has extended the community’s gratitude to Ian Grillot by helping him to buy a house. Charlie Yalamanchili, a prominent Houstonian of Indian origin, proposed the house purchase, and offered to match every dollar raised by India House for this cause. With such generous support from Yalamanchili, India House raised $100,000 that will help Ian buy a house in his hometown in Kansas. This initiative was strongly encouraged and supported by the Consul General of India in Houston, Dr. Anupam Ray.

Ian Grillot was the guest of honor at the annual India House Gala on March 25, 2017 in Houston. “Ian has given us an occasion to reaffirm a tie that binds us all as Americans, irrespective of where we come from. This also reminds us of the famous Shakespearean quote: For he that sheds his blood for me today is my brother,” said Agarwal.

“I don’t know if I could’ve lived with myself if I wouldn’t have stopped or attempted to stop the shooter because that would’ve been completely devastating. I do now have a very powerful message and if I can help empower people and spread hope and love, then why not? I am honored to be at India House that serves so many families from so many communities in the Houston area,” Ian said.

With the help of India House trustees, Agarwal mobilized the community to come together to honor Grillot and raised funds to buy him a house. Their efforts, along with the generous gesture from Charlie Yalamanchili, will leave a long-lasting message showcasing how people from the land of Mahatma Gandhi respond to random acts of violence.