Indian-Americans unhappy with California school textbooks over portrayal of Hinduism

Added by Indo American News on May 22, 2017.
Indian-American community has been battling to remove several inaccuracies and myths about Hinduism from the textbooks (Image: hindueducation.org)

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans have expressed anguish over the negative portrayal of Hinduism and India in the proposed California school textbooks.

“It is disappointing to see that even after a decade of building awareness by the Hindu-American community, textbooks especially by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), McGraw-Hill, Discovery and National Geographic continue to use orientalist narratives to portray Indian civilisation,” said Shantharam Nekkar, director of Hindu Education Foundation USA(HEF).

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

