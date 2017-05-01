Eye Level- Home Page
Indian eatery in UK fined as neighbours complain of ‘curry smell’

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
An Indian meal often comprises of rice and curry. Locals alleged that the smells from the Indian restaurant were so strong, it left them needing to wash their clothes.(Representative image)

Owners of an Indian restaurant in the UK have been fined by a court after neighbours complained of strong ‘curry smells’ emanating from the eatery.

Middlesbrough Council fined ‘Khushi Indian Buffet Restaurant’ owners Shabana and Mohammed Khushi after the establishment sent aromas of ‘biryanis’ and ‘bhajis’ filtering through the area.

