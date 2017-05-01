Indian eatery in UK fined as neighbours complain of ‘curry smell’

Owners of an Indian restaurant in the UK have been fined by a court after neighbours complained of strong ‘curry smells’ emanating from the eatery.

Middlesbrough Council fined ‘Khushi Indian Buffet Restaurant’ owners Shabana and Mohammed Khushi after the establishment sent aromas of ‘biryanis’ and ‘bhajis’ filtering through the area.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com