Indian-origin achievers in Queen’s birthday honours list; Medic tops

LONDON: A leading gastroenterologist, academics and several professionals across different fields are among the various Indian-origin achievers in the UK named in the Queen’s annual Birthday Honours’ list released on Saturday.

Parveen June Kumar has been conferred the prestigious Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to medicine and medical education.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com