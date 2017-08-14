Indian-origin biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy raises $1.1 billion

BENGALURU: A biotech company founded by 32-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has raised $1.1 billion, one of the largest ever fundings in the life sciences sector. The funding was led by Japanese behemoth Softbank and other existing investors.

Ramaswamy’s US-based Roivant Sciences group of companies has five subsidiaries focused on different disease areas – Axovant for neurology, Myovant for women’s health and endocrine diseases, Enzyvant for rare diseases, Dermavant for dermatology, and Urovant for urology.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com