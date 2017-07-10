Indian-origin fugitive arrested after being on run for 26 years

Eye Level- Home Page
Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
NEW YORK: A 63-year-old Indian-origin fugitive has been arrested and jailed in the US more than 26 years after he was sentenced for driving in an inebriated state and causing an accident that severely injured a woman.

Jaipaul Maharaj of New Jersey was arrested on Friday and brought before the court where he was remanded to the state Department of Corrections to begin his sentence, Queens district attorney Richard Brown said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

