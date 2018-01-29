Houston Community College-Home Page
India’s military might, cultural diversity on display at 69th Republic Day parade where ASEAN leaders are guests

NEW DELHI:

India celebrated its 69th Republic Day on Friday along with leaders from ten ASEAN countries, who were invited as chief guests to the annual Republic Day parade in Rajpath, New Delhi. In a first, ten Heads of State or Government attended the event which showcased India’s historic, cultural and religious ties with the ASEAN countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wished the nation on the occasion this morning, welcomed the dignitaries as well as the President to a special 100-foot dias at Rajpath to witness the parade…

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

