India’s rickshaw revolution leaves China in the dust

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Business
E-rickshaw drivers wait for passengers at a rickshaw stand in New Delhi, India. (Source: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

An electric-vehicle revolution is gaining ground in India, and it has nothing to do with cars. The South Asian nation is home to about 1.5 million battery-powered, three-wheeled rickshaws – a fleet bigger than the total number of electric passenger cars sold in China since 2011.

But while the world’s largest auto market dangled significant subsidies to encourage purchases of battery-powered cars, India’s e-movement hardly got a hand from the state.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

