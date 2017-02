Mayawati promises to carve out Purvanchal state ahead of phase 5 of UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday reiterated that if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will not rest till it divides the state into four smaller states, including Purvanchal as proposed in her previous tenure.

She was addressing an election meeting at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur, scheduled to go to poll in the sixth phase on March 4.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com