Infosys net jumps 38.3% on tax deal with US body

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Salil Parekh, who joined the firm as the new CEO on January 2, said he would lay out updated strategic priorities for the company by April after the company maintained its full-year revenue outlook.

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest IT firm, on Friday posted a 38.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 3,708 crore in the same period of last year, aided by tax benefits from the firm’s deal with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The net profit in Q3 showed an increase of 37.6 per cent from the September quarter (Q2). Revenue for the third quarter rose by 3 per cent to Rs 17,794 crore from Rs 17,273 crore in the same period of last year.

