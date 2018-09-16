TravelGuzs- Home Page
Infosys spends $76 million to buy Finnish firm Fluido

Infosys said Fluido will bring a combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery, training. Photo: Mint

Infosys said Fluido will bring a combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery, training. Photo: Mint

NEW DELHI: Infosys, one of India’s largest IT services firm, has agreed to spend $76 million to buy Fluido, a Salesforce consulting partner in the Nordics in Europe, the company said on Friday, marking the second acquisition under chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh, who took over nine months ago.

Finland-based Fluido is a privately held firm that was founded in 2010. Infosys did not disclose the revenue of Fluido but said it expects to close the acquisition during October-December.

 

