ISRO’s PSLV-C38 successfully vaults Cartosat-2 Series, 30 other satellites into orbit

Added by Indo American News on June 26, 2017.
Sriharikota: ISRO’s PSLV-C38 at the first launch pad in Sriharikota. The Indian space agency launched earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 Series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries on Friday. (PTI Photo/ISRO)

In yet another masterful demonstration of its space prowess, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its workhorse rocket PSLV-C38 from Sriharikota carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 co-passenger satellites. Weighing 712 kg, Cartosat-2 series satellite has been specifically designed for the benefit of the defence forces.

The latest launch comes two weeks after the space agency scripted history by blasting off the GSAT-19 satellite, one of the heaviest communication satellites, with the GSLV Mark III-D1 rocket. The rocket became the heaviest to be launched by  ISRO ever, with the heaviest single payload put in orbit as well.

