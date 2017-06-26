ISRO’s PSLV-C38 successfully vaults Cartosat-2 Series, 30 other satellites into orbit

In yet another masterful demonstration of its space prowess, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its workhorse rocket PSLV-C38 from Sriharikota carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 co-passenger satellites. Weighing 712 kg, Cartosat-2 series satellite has been specifically designed for the benefit of the defence forces.

The latest launch comes two weeks after the space agency scripted history by blasting off the GSAT-19 satellite, one of the heaviest communication satellites, with the GSLV Mark III-D1 rocket. The rocket became the heaviest to be launched by ISRO ever, with the heaviest single payload put in orbit as well.

Credit: indianexpress.com