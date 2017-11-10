Judge Jivani’s Historical Judicial Appointment!

On November 5, Erum Jivani was appointed as an Associate Judge for the City of Pearland Municipal Court. This is a great honor in itself, but what makes this appointment even more distinct is that:

• Judge Jivani is the first Asian Judge to be appointed in the City of Pearland Municipal Courts

• Judge Jivani is also the first female Judge under the age of 40 to be appointed in the City of Pearland Municipal Courts.

Judge Jivani stated, “I am honored to work with the Presiding Judge as a part of her team of Judges to uphold, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, laws and ordinances of the City of Pearland. I am humbled by the support received from City Council, and I will faithfully execute the duties of this office and work to be a trustworthy ambassador of the job that they have entrusted to me.”

Judge Jivani graduated from Houston Baptist University with a dual degree in Business and Communications and with a Juris Doctorate, Law Degree from South Texas College of Law. “My legal experience in the last 14 years has equipped me for the work required in this profession and also the compassion required to deal with a diverse group of people. As a result, I am capable of making timely and informed decisions while at the same time treating people with the dignity they deserve”, said Judge Jivani.

Judge Jivani is actively involved in the community and her ultimate goal as Emerson says, “ to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived—this is to have succeeded”.