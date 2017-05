Justin Bieber to appear on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber will be in conversation with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar on his show “Koffee With Karan”, says a source.

Bieber is set to visit India for the first time for his Jio Justin Bieber Purpose Tour. The show will take place on Wednesday here.

Credit: tellychakkar.com