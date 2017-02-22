HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

K Chandrasekhar Rao to offer Rs 5 crore worth jewellery at Tirumala

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jewellery to be offered by K Chandrasekhar Rao at the temple

Jewellery to be offered by K Chandrasekhar Rao at the temple

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is rolling out a red carpet for Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is coming down to Tirumala on Tuesday on a thanksgiving visit to the temple town.

KCR would offer Rs 5 crore worth gold jewellery to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday morning as part of a vow he made before separate Telangana was carved out. It will be KCR’s maiden visit to the famed hill shrine after becoming the CM.
 
Click here to read more…
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com 
Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *