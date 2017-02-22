K Chandrasekhar Rao to offer Rs 5 crore worth jewellery at Tirumala

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is rolling out a red carpet for Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is coming down to Tirumala on Tuesday on a thanksgiving visit to the temple town.

KCR would offer Rs 5 crore worth gold jewellery to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday morning as part of a vow he made before separate Telangana was carved out. It will be KCR’s maiden visit to the famed hill shrine after becoming the CM.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com