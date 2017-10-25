Kapil Sharma clears air over rumours of SRK, Salman being angry with him

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Tuesday was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Firangi” and cleared the air about rumours over Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor being angry with him over cancelled shows. Kapil also said he had wanted former colleague Sunil Grover to launch the trailer of “Firangi”.

“I wanted him (Sunil Grover) to launch ‘Firangi‘s trailer. I even asked him to do it but he is in Canada currently. I guess he is performing a show there. So that couldn’t be possible but if he was here he would have definitely been here,” said Kapil when asked if he would like to patch up with Sunil Grover

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com