Kerala in the grip of viral fever, 103 deaths so far

With over 100 deaths being reported since January in Kerala due to various types of fevers, the government on Sunday appealed to the people to join the government’s mass sanitation drive on a war footing. According to Health Department sources here, as many as 103 people, including women and children, have succumbed to various types of fevers including H1N1, leptospirosis and dengue from January till date.

Credit: indianexpress.com