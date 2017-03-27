Kerala minister AK Saseendran quits over alleged obscene phone call with woman

In a huge embarrassment to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, transport minister A K Saseendran (NCP) resigned on Sunday after allegations of misconduct with a woman surfaced against him.

A new Malayalam news channel named Mangalam which launched on Sunday dropped an audio bomb claiming that a clip it aired on the channel earlier in the day was a phone conversation between a woman and the minister in which the 71-year-old Saseendran is heard talking in a sexually explicit way.

Credit: hindustantimes.com