Khadi yarn, Gandhi topi, national flag exempt from GST

NEW DELHI: Khadi yarn, Gandhi topi, India’s national flag will not attract any tax under the GSTregime, while imitation jewellery, pearls and coins will carry 3 per cent levy from the next month.

Besides, the GST Council on Saturday decided to include rudraksh, wooden khadau, panchamrit, tulsi-kanthi mala, panchgavya, sacred thread and vibhuti sold by religious institutions in the definition of ‘puja samagri’ and maintained that these items would be exempt under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com