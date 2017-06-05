Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Khadi yarn, Gandhi topi, national flag exempt from GST

Added by Indo American News on June 5, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

58987434

NEW DELHI: Khadi yarn, Gandhi topi, India’s national flag will not attract any tax under the GSTregime, while imitation jewellery, pearls and coins will carry 3 per cent levy from the next month.

Besides, the GST Council on Saturday decided to include rudraksh, wooden khadau, panchamrit, tulsi-kanthi mala, panchgavya, sacred thread and vibhuti sold by religious institutions in the definition of ‘puja samagri’ and maintained that these items would be exempt under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *