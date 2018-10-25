KP George, for Fort Bend County Judge



SUGAR LAND: A long-term community activist KP George is a member of the Fort Bend ISD school board and a local business owner. He was elected to FBISD Trustee Pos. 5 in 2014 and re-elected in 2017 and currently is the candidate for Fort Bend County judge. KP’s passion for giving back to his community stems from the challenges he faced growing up in a tiny village in South India. He began his education learning the local language and walking barefoot to get to school. Even as he did his homework in his straw hut by the light of a kerosene lamp and helped his parents farm before and after school, KP dreamed of achieving his greatest goal: coming to the land of opportunity and living the American Dream.

His hard work propelled him out of the poverty of his hometown. He arrived in the U.S. in 1993 to work for a financial firm, and has since earned multiple financial certifications and licenses. KP is currently self-employed as a Board Certified Financial Planner and owns and manages an independent financial planning practice with other advisors.

Since 1999, KP and his wife Sheeba (an educator in FBISD) have raised their three children in Sugar Land, 2 recent graduates and one currently attending Fort Bend ISD schools.

KP took the lead in establishing the Hightower High School Academies’ Booster Club in 2013, and served as its first president. He has also served local Indo-American groups at high levels, worked with the Sugar Land Rotary Club, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the FBISD Parents Advisory Team and State Elections Policy & Affairs Team for a local state representative. KP George is very thankful that God has given him the opportunity to live The Dream. Now, he wants to ensure that our children have the necessary tools to achieve their DREAMS because they are our future.

As FBISD Trustee, KP has helped manage FBISD’s tremendous growth with no tax rate increase, improved academic achievement, and promoted vocational schools. The 2017 FBISD Board was awarded H-E-B Excellence in Education award for the Best Public School Board in state of Texas and this year FBISD won the H-E-B award for Best Large District in Texas.

As the Fort Bend County Judge, KP George will fight for stronger emergency systems, total fiscal responsibility, increased government transparency, and constant community engagement and input. He will focus on giving a voice to the incredible diversity we have in Fort Bend County and fixing the shortcomings of the current county government.

KP’s PRIORITIES

Modernizing the County’s Emergency Preparedness Plan

Support the Creation of a Flood Control District

Increasing Community Engagement by Creating Citizen’s Committees

Providing More Opportunities for Youth

Ensuring Transparency in County Government.

Support KP George, for further details visit http://www.kpgeorge.com/

Early voting is happening now until November 2, 2018 and Election Day is November 6, 2018.