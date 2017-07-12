Kupwara: Two Army men killed in LoC ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Two Army jawans were killed on Wednesday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the Keran sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, an Army official said. The jawans were killed in the Pakistani firing, the official said while refusing to be identified. Earlier, the same official said that an Indian Army patrol party was ambushed and fired upon by the Pakistani troops, resulting in the killing of two soldiers.

The incident took place two days after seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag. The security agencies have launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack. A “highest alert” has b the en sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims by militants.

