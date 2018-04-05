MFAH- Home Page
Kusum Sharma Opens 6th Dance Studio in Houston

Natraj-in-2

HOUSTON: Kusum Sharma’s Shri Natraj School of Dance is a premium Indian Dance School that has been teaching Indian classical and folk dance in Houston since 2005. The School currently has locations in Sugar Land, Bellaire, Pearland, Cypress & Houston and now opening it’s 6th location at the West Oak Mall located at Hwy 6 & Westheimer. The new school which opened on April 1, will offer Bharatnatyam, Kathak., Bollywood classes & Private classes as well. Registration is now open and interested students can register at www.shrinatraj.com.

Shri Natraj School has over 100 students and 6 teachers who passionately provide Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Bollywood, Bhangra and other folk dance classes throughout Houston. Founder of the school Kusum Sharma is well known in Houston Indian community having pioneered the annual Ramleela show in Houston since 2005. She has also performed with Houston Grand Opera and been judge for several dance programs. Kusum’s passion in dance made her leave her IT job in 2005 to start her own dance school and through it support several non-profit organizations by doing cultural programs for their fund raisers.

Natraj-in-1

Shri Natraj Dance school annual recital is scheduled for May 13, and interested prospective students and/or parents can attend by sending request to Kusum@shrinatraj.com

Shri Natraj School of Dance signature event Ramleela 2018 is on Sunday October 7. More details available at www.ramleelahouston.org

