LOVE SONIA MOVIE REVIEW

Story:

Belonging to a drought prone village in India, a debt-ridden farmer (Adil Hussain) grapples with poverty and desperation. Despite the dire circumstances, his daughters — teen sisters Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) and Preeti choose to be happy. But their undying spirit takes a beating when the hapless father decides to sell off Preeti to a local landlord for money. Naïve and hopeful, Sonia sets off to look for her missing sister without anticipating the heinous repercussions. Her search drags her to Mumbai’s dark underbelly and entraps her in the horrific world of sex trade and prostitution.

Review: Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk has a scene towards the end where a blind man congratulates retreated British soldiers. Surprised by his gesture a soldier wonders, “All we did is survive.” To which, the blind man says, “That’s enough.” Love Sonia acknowledges this human spirit of a teen girl, who endures unimaginable brutalities and yet, dares to live. Sometimes, survival is the biggest victory when you don’t have a choice.