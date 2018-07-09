IAN- Home Page
Malaysian PM meets Zakir Naik, ruling party defends decision not to deport him to India

zakirKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met Zakir Naik, wanted in India for alleged terror activities and money laundering, and a ruling party strategist has stoutly defended the government’s decision not to deport the controversial Islamic preacher, Malaysian media reported on Sunday.

The meeting, which may not go down well with New Delhi, took place yesterday, a day after Prime Minister Mahathir ruled out deporting Naik, who has permanent residency status in Malaysia, , unless he breaks Malaysian laws.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

