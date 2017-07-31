Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says expel corruption, casteism, communalism by 2022

Addressing the nation in his monthly edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the historical significance of the month of August in the freedom movement. “Starting from 1857, we saw so many movements for India’s freedom. We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during ‘Quit India’ & we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP and Dr. Lohia who took part in it. The month of August has seen historic movements in India,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that although there is no foreign power ruling India today, we need to make poverty, corruption, casteism, communalism, terrorism and unhygienic conditions ‘Quit India’.

Credit: indianexpress.com