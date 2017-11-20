Manushi Chhillar Photos: Beautiful and glamorous pictures of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

Indian model and beauty pageant holder Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017. Prior to this, she was crowned Femina Miss India 2017 on June 25, 2017. Chhillar is the sixth Indian beauty to have won the title, actress Priyanka Chopra to have won the title last in the year 2000.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017 by the outgoing Femina Miss India World 2016 Priyadarshini Chatterjee at the finale event held in at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on June 25, 2017, Sunday. She represented her home-state Haryana as the Miss India Haryana 2017 at the Femina Miss India 2017 and competed with 29 other contestants from different Indian states.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com