Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Miss Universe: Contestants represent the best of their countries on ramp

Added by Indo American News on January 27, 2017.
Saved under Fashion, World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

competes-universe-candidate-national-nicaragua-competition-preliminary_560e2f32-e495-11e6-947f-9490afc24a59

Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (REUTERS)

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *