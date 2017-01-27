Miss Universe: Contestants represent the best of their countries on ramp
Added by Indo American News on January 27, 2017.
Saved under Fashion, World News
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (REUTERS)
Click here to read more…
Credit: hindustantimes.com