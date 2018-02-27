Mithali Raj to lead India in ODI series against Australia

Mithali Raj will lead a confident India in the upcoming three-match series against Australia in Vadodra. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has named the India Women’s squad for the Paytm ODI series which will be followed by the Paytm T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later.

The hosts will be brimming with confidence after wrapping up historic dual series win in South Africa. India claimed both ODI and T20I series victories after Harmanpreet Kaur sealed a 3-1 victory in the fifth and final T20I match at Newlands.

