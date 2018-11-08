Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Presents DIWALI GALA NITE 2018



HOUSTON: After the success of The SAMIR AND DIPALEE LIVE IN CONCERT, MB Entertainment Company is launching its Second Event DIWALI GALA NITE 2018 with Soumen and Chandrika the ZEE SAREGAMAPA stars, performing LIVE in Houston with their Musical Band on November 10, at the NOAH’s EVENT VENUE in Sugar Land, Texas.

Soumen Nandi, a classically trained Indian/Bengali musician started his musical journey at a very tender age of six. Soumen is the winner of the regional Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Bangla in 2008 and a Finalist in Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009. He is a prolific singer performer and award winning Bollywood playback singer.

Soumen has performed in most cities in India and shared stages with stalwarts like Music Director Pritam, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhjit Bhattacharya, Sanjay Chakraborty and several other famous singers and musicians of India. Additionally, he has performed in USA, Canada and several other countries. Apart from doing shows his compositions and improvisations based on Indian Classical Raga Music and chord chemistry are highly appreciated by different seniors and professors of India. Today Soumen is also a trainer and mentor for Zee TV, training Indian Music to the next generation singers.

Chandrika is a terrific rising star/singer in India and abroad. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2017 finalist has already done solo performances in all major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Vizag, Jabolpur, Hyderabad, Ghatshila, Jamshedpur. Chandrika has done playback in some Bengali Films as well. “Dramadol” released on Aug. 2015. She has sung three songs in this film. She is a versatile singer and has sung in several TV serials also.

The Grand Sponsor for this event is Omar Saeed Khan with North Western Mutual Wealth Management, Powered by Manyavar and Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor. The Media Partners are Indo-American News, Radio Dabang 99.5FM, Voice of Asia News Group, Shoba Joshi Geetanjali Radio KXYZ 1320, Desi Window, Masala Radio Houston and Sangeet Radio. Speaking about the event, Mousumi Banerjee, says, “MB Entertainment invites you all to join a mesmerizing evening of entertainment as we celebrate Diwali with Music, Delicious Dinner from Amar’s Indo-European Cuisine and Dazzling Performances by Soumen and Chandrika. Thanks for your support. We are all excited to celebrate Diwali together in a Grand & fun way.

Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Company is an entertainment company specializing in Concert Promotion, Talent Promotion and Cultural Event Promotion.

Mousumi Banerjee the CEO of the Company had worked relentlessly several years helping the non-profit organizations like India House, CRY, SEWA International and currently a Director of Indo American Charity Foundation. She has promoted both large and small scale events all over Houston.

For more information about Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment visit: www.facebook.com/Mousumi-Banerjee-2046130342332317/, email: mousumib@yahoo.com or call 832-841-5727.