Nawaz Sharif shifted to Pims hospital after health complications

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after developing serious cardiac complications, DawnNewsTV reported on Sunday.

TV footage showed a convoy of vehicles, including police vans, an armoured personnel carrier and at least two ambulances, on the road after leaving the jail in the evening.

As the convoy carrying Sharif reached Pims, his supporters who had gathered at the hospital chanted slogans in his favour.

Credit: dawn.com