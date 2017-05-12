Nirmanz Food Boutique Grand Opening – April 30

By A Correspondent

SUGAR LAND: My favorite chaat at Nirmanz Food Boutique was a mouthwatering Chaat Basket…small flaky dough basket containing a delectable combination of yogurt, chick peas, sev, onions, cilantro corn, tomatoes, all colors of chutneys and house-made secret chaat masala….Mmmmmm.” said Sunny Kothari as he and his family enjoyed one of every chaat variety on the Special Grand Opening Buy One Get One Free Menu: Chole Bature, Bhel Puri, Vada Pav, Aloo Tikki Chole, Pav Bhaji, Samosa Chaat, Dabeli, Sev Puri, and Ragada Pettis.

With all the amazing food and drinks, DJ music, dance performance injections, and of course Sunil T’s comedic relief, guests found it hard to leave Nirmanz Food Boutique. “Even the decor demanded attention, with artistic reflections of Bollywood’s greatest cinematic hits set on tall rectangular canvas in earthy neutrals shades of orange, green & brown. With its Ambassador, rickshaw and bicycle parts, and clear kegs of exotic pani puri waters, this is EXACTLY what I would describe as Food Boutique!” said Aparna Chokshi.

Chef Nirman Shah celebrated the Dhoom-Dhamaka Grand Opening of their latest Indian cuisine adventure Nirmanz Food Boutique near the intersection of Hwy 6 & Kensington Drive in Sugar Land.

Masala Radio rocked the Grand Opening Celebrations Sunday April 30, 2011 from 12-4 PM with Balloons, DJ music, Nitya Hari dance performances, glamorous greeters, and Sunil T with his Dhamaal Masala Crew! The bright orange Masala Radio Hummer marked the location, a quiet cul de sac set against an office park lake

Amazingly cool weather and promises of free pani puri drove the crowds in several hours before the official 12PM start tine. Even slightly long lines at cash register didn’t bother guests are they were constantly amused by Sunil T’s Bollywood entertainment and interactive dance demos by Nithya Hari’s Bollywood Dancing Starz and the latest Bollywood Hits by DJ Nish.

Nirmanz Food Boutique is now open for dining everyday 11AM – 3PM and 5PM- 9:30 PM; closed Tuesdays. For catering call 832-532-0699 or visit www.facebook.com/nirmanz food boutique.