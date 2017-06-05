No tie this year. California girl is sole winner of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay never looked all that impressed by any of the words she was given in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The 12-year-old from Fresno, California, showed little emotion and didn’t take much time as she plowed through word after word. Sometimes she would blurt out questions, with little intonation — “Part of speech?” “Language of origin?” — and sometimes she didn’t even bother.

Click here to read more…

Credit: washingtonpost.com