No tie this year. California girl is sole winner of Scripps National Spelling Bee
Added by Indo American News on June 5, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old from Fresno, California, holds the trophy after being declared the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Thursday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Ananya Vinay never looked all that impressed by any of the words she was given in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The 12-year-old from Fresno, California, showed little emotion and didn’t take much time as she plowed through word after word. Sometimes she would blurt out questions, with little intonation — “Part of speech?” “Language of origin?” — and sometimes she didn’t even bother.
Credit: washingtonpost.com