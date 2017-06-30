Northeast Winners Set in 2017 South Asian Spelling Bee

BOSTON: Continuing its quest for the best speller in the community, the 2017 South Asian Spelling Bee traveled to Massachusetts and New Jersey this past weekend with stops in Boston and New Brunswick.

In the Boston Regional, Sravanth Malla, 13, of Haverstraw, New York was the regional champ. Anmol Dash, 12, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was the first runner up, and Richa Juvekar, 13, of Westford, Massachusetts, was second runner up.

In New Jersey, Sujata Choudhury, 10, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey was named regional champ. Abhilash Patel, 9, from Harriman, New York was first runner up, and Agranya Ketha, 13, of Montville, New Jersey, was the second runner-up.

Organized by Touchdown Media Inc., the South Asian Spelling Bee is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and with regionals being held in eight locations across the United States. Apart from Boston and New Jersey, regional centers include Chicago, Seattle, Washington D.C. Metro, Charlotte, the Bay Area, and Dallas. All events will be free to attend and open to the public. An international regional in Accra, Ghana was conducted earlier this year, from where spellers of South Asian descent will qualify for the finals.

“For the past nine years, the Bee has consistently provided a firm platform for the community to come together and hone their craft. It’s become a family activity that contributes towards the overall development of the child. We are proud to enter our Tenth consecutive year and look forward to engaging some of these wonderful spellers,” said Rahul Walia, founder of the South Asian Spelling Bee and CEO of Touchdown Media Inc.

The top two spellers of each regional competition will advance to the finals to be held in New Jersey in August. Champion’s grand prize of $3,000 will be awarded to the winner at the finals.

For a complete schedule, registration and other information, please visit SouthAsianSpellingBee.com.