NRI voting rights: Centre seeks two weeks from Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday sought two weeks to submit a reply in the Supreme Court as to what changes are to be made in Representation of People Act to allow voting rights to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The Supreme Court had last week given one week to the government to take a decision on giving voting rights to the NRIs.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com