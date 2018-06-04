ONGC shares rise after Q4 profit jumps 37% to Rs5,915 crore

NEW DELHI: Shares of State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) gained 2% on Thursday after the company reported its highest profit in 17 quarters on back of higher oil prices.

Fourth-quarter net profit jumped 37% to Rs. 5,915.12 crore compared to a profit of Rs. 4,340.18 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Credit: livemint.com