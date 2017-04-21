Osmania University Alumni Association to Host Centenary Celebrations in Houston

HOUSTON: Osmania University, Hyderabad, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Established in 1917, one of the oldest universities in India, has planned a year-long celebrations in Hyderabad.

Here in Houston, the Osmania University Alumni Association (OUAA) is organizing an evening of fun filled program on May 27, 2017 at India House, 8888 West Bellfort, Houston, Texas. Gracing the occasion will be the vice chancellor of the University, Prof. S. Ramachandram as the guest of honor.

The Association is also taking this opportunity to recognize a fellow Osmanian, Dr. Karun Sreerama, the newly appointed Director of Public Works, City of Houston. Dr. Sreerama is the first Indo American to be appointed to this coveted position.

The program starts at 6.30 pm and includes cocktails, Hyderabadi dinner and a music and dance extravaganza.

Tickets are $45 per person, $80 per couple and $500 for a table of ten.

For tickets please go to tickets2events.com. For details, contact any one of the following members of the organizing committee.

Harinath Medi: 832 244 3100; Mahendra Korivi: 713 8707707

Showri Nandagiri: 713 294 3944; Manohar Medi: 82 361 4315.