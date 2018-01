“Padmavat” Clears Censor Test, To Release On January 25: Sources

NEW DELHI: After facing several roadblocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film “Padmavati“, retitled “Padmavat“, seems set for a January 25 release, sources in Viacom18 Motion Pictures said today.

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title and suggested other modifications.

