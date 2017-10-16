Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Pakistan-Iran sign deal to boost border security

Added by Indo American News on October 16, 2017.
Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Source: AP photo)

Pakistan and Iran today agreed not to let their territories be used for terrorism against each other as the two neighbouring countries signed an MoU to improve border security management, a media report said.

Pakistan shares a 900-kilometre-long border with Iran which in the recent months has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the 21st two-day meeting of Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province.

Credit: indianexpress.com

