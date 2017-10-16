Pakistan-Iran sign deal to boost border security

Pakistan and Iran today agreed not to let their territories be used for terrorism against each other as the two neighbouring countries signed an MoU to improve border security management, a media report said.

Pakistan shares a 900-kilometre-long border with Iran which in the recent months has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the 21st two-day meeting of Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province.

Credit: indianexpress.com