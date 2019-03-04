Personal Injury: Traumatic Brain Damage

BY MALA SHARMA

Automobile collisions frequently cause traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) as a result of serious head bumps or blows during the accident. TBIs may lead to long-term health concerns, permanent disability, mental impairment, and possibly death. Thus, it is imperative to understand this injury, symptoms and signs, getting treatment quickly, and knowing your rights to recover these damages, including cost of medical care, lost income, mental anguish, and physical pain. It is in your best interest to contact an experience personal injury attorney as soon as possible to help you recover the maximum compensation you are entitled.

There are different types of brain injuries that occur during all types of auto accidents including: contusion, concussions, coup-contrecoup, and diffuse axonal injuries. Concussions occur when the brain is jolted and strikes the skull due to a forceful blow or impact on the head. Contusions are bruises on the brain, as a result from a hard impact that causes swelling and then blood clots. Coup-contrecoup results when a contusion forms on the side of impact as well as opposite.

Diffuse axonal injuries occur when the axons in the brain tear as a result of the brain shifting inside the skull during a traumatic head injury. Symptoms of traumatic brain injuries include unending headaches, pain, nausea, dizziness, ringing in the ears, and fatigue.

More serious side effects include seizures, loss of coordination, mood shifts, difficulty with memory, vomiting, numbness, confusion, and inability to sleep. Symptoms are not always noticeable immediately after an accident and a person does not need to lose consciousness to receive a concussion.

Those who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury during a car or trucking accident are entitled to get all necessary treatment immediately, hold the at fault party accountable, and recover full compensation. When a brain injury claim is filed, recoverable damages include: past medical treatment, cost of future medical treatment, medical equipment expenses, rehabilitation, cost of long-term care, lost income, loss of earning capacity, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of consortium, mental anguish, physical pain and suffering, emotional distress, and more. Please contact a qualified personal injury attorney immediately after an accident to pursue your brain injury claim again. Photo credit: INCF.

About the Author: Mala Sharma has been practicing family law and personal injury with her family at the Law Offices of Sharma & Associates, founded in 1997. Mala has been appointed leadership roles for the American Bar Association GP Solo and GP Solo YLD division, is Board member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, Past President of the Houston Northwest Bar Association, and prior board member of the South Asian Bar Association. She is also a member of the Houston Bar Association.

Mala Sharma has been selected to the 2019 Texas Rising Stars by Super Lawyers. Mala has also been selected as 10 Best Attorneys by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorney for 2018-2019, Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers for 2018-2019, and Texas Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney by Attorney and Practice Magazine for 2019.

This material is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. You should contact an attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular issue or problem. If you require advice or assistance, you may contact her at office number 281-893-8644 or by email at mala@sharmalaws.net to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.