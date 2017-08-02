PM Modi announces Rs 2,000-cr package for flood-affected north eastern states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an assistance package of Rs 2,000 crore for flood-affected north eastern states after holding a series of high-level meetings with the state Chief Minister and senior officials. Modi reached Assam in wee hours of Tuesday and assessed the current situation in the state which is reeling under floods. More than 25 lakh people have been displaced so far in the state.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those who died in the Assam and Rajasthan floods, and Rs 50,000 for those who have been seriously injured in the floods. The floods have claimed more than 70 lives in Assam so far. The relief package has been announced under the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com