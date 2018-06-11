MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

PM Modi, Pak President Mamnoon Hussain shake hands at SCO Summit

Added by Indo American News on June 11, 2018.
Saved under News, US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

NAMO1

 

QINGDAO (China): Amid frosty bilateral relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday exchanged pleasantries after a press conference by the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The two leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the end of the media briefing which was addressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China is the host and chair of the SCO.

Modi and Hussain were among the leaders who attended the media briefing after culmination of the 18th SCO summit where India and Pakistan participated as full-fledged members.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *