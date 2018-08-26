IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

PM Modi sends out strong message against rape: Won’t tolerate injustice towards women

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NEW DELHI:  Delivering a strong message against the incidents of rape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country will not tolerate such heinous crimes and assured that the recently-passed Criminal Act Amendment Bill will play an effective role in crimes against women.

While addressing the citizens during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi said, “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards women of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this in mind, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill.”

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *