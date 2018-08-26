PM Modi sends out strong message against rape: Won’t tolerate injustice towards women

NEW DELHI: Delivering a strong message against the incidents of rape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country will not tolerate such heinous crimes and assured that the recently-passed Criminal Act Amendment Bill will play an effective role in crimes against women.

While addressing the citizens during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi said, “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards women of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this in mind, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill.”

Credit: indianexpress.com