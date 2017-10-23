Pooja Bhatt claims “many Weinsteins” within Bollywood and calls out Bhushan Kumar over copyright violation and unpaid dues

As the world reacts to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, actress and film director Pooja Bhatt also took to social media to post her thoughts on Oscars academy’s move to hold an emergency meeting after expelling the Hollywood studio executive from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She tweeted, “Many Weinsteins within Bollywood. But would the powers that supposedly govern us ever do what the academy did? Never. Associations LIE here!”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com